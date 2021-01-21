Action on ARY News report: MRI machine made functional in Services Hospital

LAHORE: After taking notice of the ARY News report regarding the dysfunctional MRI scan machine in Lahore’s Services Hospital, the health authorities have made a new machine functional to end miseries of the hundreds of patients.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid took notice of the ARY News report regarding the MRI scan machine not functioning at Services Hospital for many months. The scan machine which was bought last year developed a problem, causing extreme difficulties to the patients to get the free testing facility.

The report highlighted that the head of the hospital’s radiology department was sending patients to the private clinic due to dysfunctional MRI scan machine.

Following the orders of Dr Yasmin Rashid, the administration made a new MRI machine functional and resumed the free testing facility for the citizens.

