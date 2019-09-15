MS, civil surgeon of Mirpurkhas hospital suspended for refusing ambulance service

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday placed the Medical Superintendent and civil surgeon/transport in-charge of the Civil Hospital, Murpurkhas under suspension for allegedly refusing ambulance service to a man for transporting the body of his son.

Ramesh Bheel had admitted his two-year-old son, Chetan in the Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas for treatment.

The child passed away and his father requested the hospital administration for provision of an ambulance to transport his son’s body to his native village. The hospital administration allegedly refused to give him an ambulance.

Resultantly, Ramesh and his brother Kewal decided to transport the body of the child to their native village Asghar Dars on a motorcycle. They both died on the way to their village when speeding mini-truck hit them on Mirpurkhas-Sindhri Road.

The chief minister took serious notice of the incident and immediately ordered the health secretary to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The inquiry has been constituted which would start its work on Monday.

The chief minister directed the health secretary to provide him hospital-wise ambulance service details, including on road, off road, facilities available in the ambulance and the mechanism to provide service to the people of the area.

“This is a serious incident and cannot be ruled out,” he said and added he was working hard to provide best health facilities to the people but some people in the hospital administration were spoiling his efforts by denying the genuine services.

The chief minister has directed the health department to submit him a detailed inquiry report with its recommendation of the action against the involved officials.

