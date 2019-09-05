Actress Mehwish Hayat is glad that Hollywood is taking a step forward for Muslim representation with superhero Ms.Marvel.

The 36-year-old actress has lately been vocal about vilification of Muslim characters in Hollywood and Bollywood films and called for a fair representation of the group.

Hayat took to Twitter and wrote “Great news! Glad to see that the tide is turning. Hollywood seems to be accepting the problem. Long way to go, but it is a start. Hope others will also take heed about representation.”

Great news! Glad to see that the tide is turning. Hollywood seems to be accepting the problem. Long way to go, but it is a start. Hope others will also take heed about representation.https://t.co/dmyz7sSddr — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 5, 2019

Hollywood’s portrayal of Muslims is mostly negative as they are often stereotyped and shown as villains. The concept of a Muslim character saving the day, let alone being a superhero, is unheard but with this character, the industry is taking a step forward in the right direction.

The live-action Disney+TV series will be Marvel Studios’ first to centre around a Muslim character—Ms.Marvel aka Kamala Khan.

It will revolve around the life of Pakistani-American born teenager in Jersey City who possesses shapelifting superhuman power.

Bisha K. Ali, staff writer of Four Weddings and a Funeral staff will be the series’ showrunner.

