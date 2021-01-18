MTI ordinance: FGHA delegation meets Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday assured delegation of the Federal Grand Health Alliance (FGHA) to play his role in the matter related to medical teaching institution (MTI) ordinance, ARY News reported.

A delegation of the FGHA called on Sheikh Rasheed in Islamabad to discuss their concern about the MTI ordinance. Sheikh Rasheed assuring the visiting delegation said that he will talk with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the matter.

Rasheed said that he will reply on Wednesday after consulting the prime minister on the issue.

On the other hand, the doctors under the banner of Federal Grand Health Alliance is protesting in the Islamabad over enforcement of the MTI ordinance in the hospitals.

A rally of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff is marching towards the Parliament House from the PIMS hospital. The authorities have closed the security gate heading towards the Parliament House at the D Chowk.

Heavy contingent of police have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

