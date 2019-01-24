Mufti Abdul Qavi’s TikTok video goes viral on social media

Religious scholar and former member of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Abdul Qavi is back in the news again, this time for a controversial video with a transgender on popular app TikTok.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The mufti, who last made news after some of the photos of her meeting with model Qandeel Baloch went viral, can be seen in the video posing as a security guard with a transgender named Shanaya Gul.

The scholar is receiving a lot of flak on social media for posing in the video alongside the transgender who is dancing and posing with him.

The transgender named Shanaya Gul, however, made another video and explained that she met the scholar in a shopping mall where a number of other people too were making selfies with him.

“I sought his approval for a TikTok video and he allowed me to pose beside him, what is wrong with it, I don’t know why our people take everything in a negative way,” said Shanaya Gul in the video.

It is pertinent to note here that back in the year 2016, Qavi’s pictures with model Qandeel Baloch went viral on social media and was suspended from the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

Qavi was also interrogated after the murder of the model and social media personality in July 2016.

