ABBOTTABAD: The Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) Abbottabad bench has granted bail to Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl’s Mufti Kifayatullah, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The verdict was given on a bail petition submitted prior by JUIF demanding the release of their political leader.

Jamiat e Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah’s arrest was challenged in the court of law on October 29.

The arrest had been made under clause 3 of the maintenance of public order (MPO) ordinance was challenged in the Abbottabad high court by the lawyers of Mufti Kifayatullah.

The clause states, “Government, if satisfied that with a view to preventing any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety or the maintenance of public order, it is necessary so to do, may, by an order in writing, direct the arrest and detention in such custody as may be prescribed under sub-section (7), of such person for such period as may, subject to the other provisions of this section, be specified in the order, and Government, if satisfied that for the aforesaid reasons it is necessary so to do, may,extend from time to time the period of such detention, [for a period not exceeding six months at a time.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–Fazl’s (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested on Sunday, October 27 by Islamabad police for issuing provocative remarks against national institutions.

