Govt removes Mufti Muneeb as Ruet e Hilal Committee chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has removed Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman as the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and replaced him with Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, ARY News reported Wednesday.

The notification of the development by the federal ministry of religious affairs read the committee is reconstituted with its new members, effective immediately.

The new committee comprising 19 members will be headed by its newly appointed chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

