KARACHI: A religious scholar, Mufti Saleemullah got injured in a gun attack near Karachi’s Manghopir road on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

The police relayed unknown armed men opened fire on his car, as a result of which he sustained two bullet injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Two women, including his wife, were also in the car when it came under the attack but they remained unhurt.

Deputy Inspector General (West) Asim Qaimkhani confirmed Mufti Saleemullah received two bullets. He said the police are investigating whether the incident is a result of personal enmity or something else.

Last year on October 11, renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil and his driver were gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi. Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony.

