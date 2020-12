Religious scholar Mufti Zarwali Khan passes away

KARACHI: Shaykh Al Tafseer, Wal Hadeeth and Principal of Jamia Ahsan Al Uloom Karachi, Mufti Zarwali Khan passed away on Monday. He was 67.

As per details, Mufti Zarwali was shifted to hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

Mufti Zar Wali Khan was born in 1953 in Jehangira town in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. He was an Islamic scholar, writer and Khatib. He is the founder and principal of Jamia Ahsan Ul Uloom.

He founded Jamia Arabia Ahsan Ul Uloom, Karachi in 1978.

