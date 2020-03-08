Muggers steal $260,000 from a racetrack

NEW YORK: Two armed robbers wearing surgical masks swiped a huge amount of $260,000 from a racetrack on Saturday night in New York.

A worker of the racetrack, on the condition of anonymity, told the journalists that the incident took place at Aqueduct racetrack in Queens. He said that the workers were transporting money through a hallway between the first and second floors when two unidentified armed men looted over $260,000 from them.

He maintained that the robbery had to be carried out by someone familiar with the procedure at the racetrack as they had chosen a spot where the money is shifted by the unarmed guards, Mail Online reported

The robbers used an exit that does not have CCTV cameras which showed that the muggers had complete information about the racetrack.

After looting the money, the robbers managed to escape unhurt from the scene.

A spokesperson of the police said that racetrack workers had been ‘transporting money through a hallway between the first and second floors when two unidentified individuals approached the victims, displayed firearms and forcibly removed approximately $260,000’.

