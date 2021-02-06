Nation asked to pray for safe recovery of Ali Sadpara, other K2 climbers

SKARDU: Pakistan mountaineer Mirza Ali Baig has asked the nation to pray for the safe recovery of Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who went missing along with two other mountaineers, while trying to ascend the second highest peak of the globe, K2, without oxygen, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that it has been 30 hours since they had lost contact with Muhammad Ali Sadpara and other mountaineers.

“Although Ali Sadpara has loads of expertise in ascending mountains, however, climbing K2 in winters is a tough task,” Baig said adding that lack of contact for 30 hours is a matter of concern for them.

He further said that the last location of Sadpara was spotted above 8,000 feet and the Army helicopters were only able to carry out the rescue operation above 7000 feet owing to harsh weather conditions.

He said that the nation should pray that Ali Sadpara remains safe and able to establish contact with others.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara — along with climber from Iceland John Snorri, is reported to be missing during his winter ascent on K2 and contact with the 3-member expedition has not been established for the last 25 hours.

The climbers went missing while returning to the basecamp 4, while Sajjid Sadpara reached basecamp 3 last night.

A rescue operation has now been launched to locate the missing climbers. Two helicopters of the Pakistan Army rescue team are taking part in the operation.

Sadpara along with his team was on a mission to summit the mountain in winter without oxygen.

