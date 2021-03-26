In pictures: Muhammad Ali Sadpara park opens in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui inaugurated on Friday Mohammad Ali Sadpara park in Karachi’s Gilgit colony.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Inaugurated the Moh[amma]d Ali Sadpara Park along with children of the community in Gilgit Colony, Korangi. The development work was conceived by Architect Ali Naqvi & sponsored by KE while the infrastructure & sewerage work was carried out by DMC Korangi. Good work by everyone.”

The spokesperson also posted pictures of the park to his Twitter handle.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and Jaun Pablo Mohr from Chile were on the mission to scale K2 in winter but lost contact after they started their push for the K2 summit from camp 3 in the first week of February.

There has been no clue to their whereabouts since then. Multiple rescue operations were carried out with the help of the Pakistan Army’s helicopters and PAF C-130 aircraft but to no avail. On Feb 18, Sajid, the son of the missing Pakistani mountaineer, declared his father dead.

