Muharram moon sighted, Ashura to be observed on Sept 10

KARACHI: The moon for Muharram-ul-Haram, which marks the advent of the Islamic new year, has been sighted in the country and the Ashura would fall on September 10 (Tuesday), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the moon sighting decision in a meeting, presided over by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, which was held in Karachi.

The meeting was also attended by the officials of the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony.

Strict security measures will be taken during Muharram and law enforcers have their security plans ready.

Earlier, on Aug 25, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will likely begin from Sept 1.

It said there are chances of the sighting of the Muharram moon on Aug 31.

The weather department said the next Hijri year 1441 AH’s crescent will be born at 3:37 am on Aug 30.

