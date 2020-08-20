Muharram moon sighted; Youm-i-Ashur on August 30: RHC

KARACHI: The chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) has announced that the crescent has sighted in Pakistan to mark the commencement of Muharram-ul-Haram from Friday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Mufti Muneebur Rehman made the announcement after chairing the central meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) in Karachi begun after Asr prayers.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, Muharram is the first month of the year thus the new year begins with the sighting of the crescent of this month. Shia Muslims observe this a month of mourning worldwide.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees were also be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the Muharram moon.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has earlier said that there is a good chance of moon sighting of Muharram-ul-Haram on August 20 (Thursday).

The weather department in its statement said that the new moon of Muharram, 1442 AH, will be born on crossing conjunction point at 07:42 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on August 19.

