Youm-e-Ashur processions have concluded peacefully across the country as people observed and mourned the martyrs of Karbala with devoutness and spirituality, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The mourners across the country paid homage to the martyrs of Karbala and carried out processions. The roads have now been open to the public after the mourners reached their destinations.

Merewether Tower and M. A. Jinnah roads of Karachi are now open for traffic. The principal procession of Karachi emerged from Nishter Park and via its custom route, reached Imam Bargah Hussainia Imamia.

The security for the processions and prayers on the day were designed to alert and watchful to avoid any unpleasant event. The mobile networks were limited across the country and security was tightened to maintain peace and law and order.

Karachi Police confirmed that 6,368 personnel were deployed to secure various points in the city while at least three Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) companies were standing by.

It said that 90 snipers of the Special Security Unit were installed in the procession surroundings. For 513 Majalis and 281 processions, a total of 12,455 security personnel were discharging their duty on the ground.

In Peshawar, the SSP Operations confirmed that the security arrangements were foolproof across the city while the central procession emerged at 3 pm from Imambargah Hydershah and concluded in time having reached its destination.

The SSP confirmed that the city will observe over a dozen processions small and large for which at least 10,000 personnel were deployed to ensure foolproof security. the monitoring of the city was also hiked with 109 CCTV cameras.

The cellular network in the city was suspended due to security reasons which have now begun to retrieve.

