Multan admin devises plan to tackle any emergency situation

MULTAN: Local administration has devised an emergency plan in the district to tackle any untoward situation, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The government officers have been directed not to leave the district headquarter for the next 72 hours after a plan prepared on the instructions of the deputy commissioner.

The officials have also been directed to prepare three helipads at Qasim Bagh stadium, Sabzazar and Alamdar Hussain Degree College, sources said.

The Bomb Disposal Squad has been asked to keep alert and 150 personnel of civil defence department instructed to keep vigilance along with the police.

Additional deputy commissioner headquarters has been made the focal person and the control room has been activated at the office of the deputy commissioner Multan, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Commissioner Multan Division yesterday directed action against those violating Standard Operating Procedures for the novel coronavirus.

A meeting of the divisional administration chaired by Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood had decided to step up action against the violators of the SOPs.

The commissioner directed the officials to show zero tolerance to breach of the law and order and the SOPs of the coronavirus. He also directed for registration of FIRs against violation of the SOPs.

“Those playing with the health of citizens are not entitled for leniency and should be dealt with strict action over breach of SOPs,” the commissioner directed.

“No public gathering or secret meeting will be tolerated at any cost,” the divisional chief said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to hold a public meeting on November 30 in Multan.

Local administration has denied permission to the opposition parties for the meeting owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country.

