MULTAN: Commissioner Multan Division on Saturday directed action against those violating Standard Operating Procedures for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

A meeting of the divisional administration chaired by Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood decided to step up action against the violators of the SOPs, as nine more cases were registered in the division on non-compliance of the precautionary measures.

The commissioner directed the officials to show zero tolerance against breach of the law and order and the SOPs of the coronavirus. He also directed for registration of FIR against violation of the SOPs.

“Those playing with the health of citizens are not entitled for leniency and should be dealt with strict action over breach of SOPs,” the commissioner directed.

“No public gathering or secret meeting will be tolerated at any cost,” the divisional chief said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to hold a public meeting on November 30 in Multan.

Local administration has denied permission to the opposition parties for the meeting owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country.

The opposition parties held a workers rally in Multan, and PDM workers forcefully entered at the venue of the public meeting after breaking three gates of the Qasim Bagh stadium.

Comments

comments