Multan Jail inmate posts TikTok videos  

MULTAN: Despite strict restrictions on the use of cellphone and other communication devices in jails, an under-trial prisoner at the District Jail Multan shot and posted his TikTok videos, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Babar Ali alias Murghi, who was arrested on the charges of killing, uploaded his TikTok videos from the Multan jail.

Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan took notice of the issue when his TikTok videos went viral on social media and people started criticizing the authorities. The provincial minister ordered to launch an inquiry into the matter.

The enquiry committee report suggested strict action against the police guard over the negligence. As per the report, the videos were recorded in Multan Kutchery’s “Bakshi Khana” on January 5.

