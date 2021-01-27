Video of minor driving SUV on busy Multan road goes viral

MULTAN: A video clip showing a minor boy driving a ​sport utility vehicle (SUV) on a busy Multan road has gone viral on social media platforms.

After the video began doing rounds on social media, the traffic police swung into action, launching a hunt for the underage driver spotted driving a black Land Cruiser on the city’s Shah Bosan road.

The fearless boy, whose age is stated to be around five years, zoomed around the city unnoticed, risking not only his neck but also those of other motorists.

Speaking during ARY News’ morning programme Bakhabar Savera, Chief Traffic Office (CTO) Muhammad Zafar Buzdar said teams have been constituted to trace the vehicle and its owner.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Multan traffic police have also enlisted the help of citizens in tracking the vehicle.

A spokesperson for the police said they will find out the owner of the vehicle through CCTV footage, after which action would be taken against the owner and underage driver.

