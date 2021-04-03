Mum hears voice whispering ‘help me’ on baby camera

A mum was left terrified after she heard a strange voice whispering “help me” coming through her baby camera.

The shocked parent discovered the mystery after re-watching the clip which she posted on Reddit to ask for opinions after initially thinking it was a prank by someone who hacked into the camera system.

However she changed her mind after she raised the volume of the clip.

Using the moniker MeLzASS_ she said: “I was watching my daughter wave to the camera thinking it was absolutely adorable. [I was busy texting my realtor about a home I planned on buying.]

“I take another look at the nanny cam and hear something disturbing. I heard heavy breathing…. and I replayed it again and I swear I could hear someone saying ‘help me’.”

At the beginning of the video the mum can be seen standing in front of a mirror inside the room and is watching her daughter through the reflection.

The toddler girl is playing on the ground before she suddenly gets up and walks towards the monitor, which is mounted on the wall in the room.

Heavy breathing can be heard and a voice seemingly says “help me” a few times.

The girl climbs up to her bed and waves at the camera before the video cuts right after she shakes the curtain.

The mother also messaged customer service at Arlo, the baby camera brand who ensured her the system could not be hacked.

The response stated: “Please know that, the Arlo cameras are secure and it cannot be hacked. The Arlo system is designed to maintain the highest level of security to keep your videos private and secure in the cloud.

