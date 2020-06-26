Munawar Hasan, Talib Jauhari died of coronavirus, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has claimed that the former supremo of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Syed Munawar Hasan, and renowned religious scholar, Allama Talib Jauhari late, died of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Friday.

CM Murad Ali Shah, while addressing the session of Sindh Assembly today, made claims regarding the recent deaths of three renowned religious personalities including Munawar Hasan, Allama Talib Jauhari and Mufti Muhammad Naeem.

He said that Munawar Hasan, who passed away in Karachi today after days long ailment, died of coronavirus, whereas, Allama Talib Jauhari late also contracted COVID-19.

Regarding Mufti Naeem late, the chief minister revealed that Naeem’s family members have been detected with the virus, however, the detection test of Mufti Naeem was not conducted.

