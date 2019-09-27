Muneeb Butt shares an endearing family photo

Actor Muneeb Butt who recently embraced fatherhood shared a heartening family photo featuring wife Aiman Khan and daughter Amal.

Taking to Instagram, the new dad expressed love for his newborn daughter who will be turning one-month-old in three days.

“You completed Us! Love of my life, my princess #amalmuneeb,” he wrote.

The new parents can be seen looking at Amal lovingly in the picture who is dressed up in baby pink. Actors including Yasir Hussain and Danish Taimoor were quick to comment and couldn’t stop adoring the precious moment. The couple tied the knot in November 2018. Aiman gave birth to her firstborn on August 30 in Karachi. On the work front, Butt received acclaim for his 2019 drama Kaisa Hai Naseeban, which aired on ARY Digital. Meanwhile, his wife has taken a break from showbiz currently.

