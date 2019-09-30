Munir Akram to replace Maleeha Lodhi as Pakistan’s UN envoy

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed Ambassador Munir Akram as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Mr. Akram will replace Dr. Maleeha Lodhi who has presently been serving as Pakistan’s UN envoy in New York.

وزیراعظم کا اقوام متحدہ میں پاکستان کے مستقبل مندوب پر بڑا فیصلہ – وزیراعظم کا اقوام متحدہ میں پاکستان کے مستقبل مندوب پر بڑا فیصلہ —- منیر اکرم اقوام متحدہ میں ملیحہ لودھی کی جگہ مستقل نمائندے ہوں گے — #ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Monday, September 30, 2019

According to the statement, Prime Minister Khan also approved other key appointments as Khalil Ahmad Hashmi, presently serving as director general (UN) at the foreign ministry was appointed as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva.

Muhammad Aejaz, additional secretary (AIT) at the MoFA was appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary.

Syed Sajjad Haider, presently serving as Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan to Pyongyang, was posted as Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait.

Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, presently serving as Consul General of Pakistan Toronto has been posted as High Commissioner of Pakistan for Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Ahsan K.K. Wagan, presently serving as Charge d’ Affaires (ap) in Niamey, Niger has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Muscat, Oman.

Major General (retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak has been appointed as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka. Abdul Hamid has been appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in Toronto.

Whereas, Abrar Hussain Hashmi has been appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston.

