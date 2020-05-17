Sindh reports 787 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs

KARACHI: Sindh recorded 787 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 16377, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

In a video message on the coronavirus situation in the province, he said 787 people turned out to be positive for the deadly virus when 5,034 tests were conducted during this period. Thus far, 122,894 tests have been conducted in the province.

Murad Ali Shah said that nine more people have died in Sindh from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 277.

Murad Ali Shah said that 515 news cases have emerged from Karachi today.

He said 11,891 patients are under treatment, including 10,485 in home isolation, while 838 are being kept at isolation centres and 568 at different hospitals.

The nationwide tally of coronavirus has crossed 40,000 in Pakistan with 1,352 new cases reported during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 14,584 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 16,377 in Sindh, 5,847 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,544 in Balochistan, 572 in Gilgit Baltistan, 947 in Islamabad and 112 in Azad Kashmir.

27,937 patients are still under treatment at the hospitals while 11341 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

The death toll stands at 873 with 39 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted thus far in the country stand at 3,73,410, with 14,175 tests conducted during past 24 hours.

