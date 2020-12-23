Sindh to raise gas crisis issue with Centre: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday directed provincial energy minister to prepare Sindh’s case over the gas crisis, ARY News reported.

“The issue of unjust distribution of gas will be raised with the federal government,” chief minister said in a session over gas crisis in the province.

Chief Minister Shah was presiding over a meeting over the gas crisis in province, attended by Sindh’s Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and other concerned officials.

The chief minister was briefed about acute gas shortage in the province.

“Industrialists as well as domestic consumers are facing hardships in the gas crisis,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“Sindh is country’s largest gas producing province, still the people here have been deprived of it,” chief minister said.

Sindh should be given priority in consumption of the gas being produced here, chief minister said. “Depriving the province from its gas is violation of the Article 158 of the constitution,” Shah observed.

