SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday reached Sukkur to review the lockdown situation in the city, ARY News reported.

As per details, CM Murad himself drove the car and visited different areas of the city capital to review the measures taken for lockdown.

During the visit, Murad Ali Shah urged citizens to follow social distancing guidelines.

He will also chair a meeting in Sukkur on coronavirus situation.

It must be noted that almost all coronavirus patients at the Sukkur quarantine facility have recovered and been discharged after they tested negative twice.

Overall 6600 people have been arrested in the Sindh province so far over violation of the coronavirus lockdown.

According to details, 47 people were arrested from Sukkur and 43 from Larkana and nine and seven cases registered against them respectively.

Karachi remained third on the list of arrests today as only 25 people were nabbed from the city and booked in 13 cases over violating section 144. Seven people were arrested from Hyderabad with four cases registered against them.

One person each was arrested from Mirpurkhas and Benazirabad areas and were booked for violating lockdown restrictions.

It may be noted that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that strict lockdown will continue across the province for another two weeks in order to control the spread of coronavirus cases.

Comments

comments