Murad vows ‘stern steps’ for betterment of Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday vowed to take stern steps for the betterment of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The chief minister while presiding over a meeting over the post rainfall situation of Karachi directed the officials to point out the places where smooth flow of rainwater was difficult. “Bulldoze any structure if it comes in the way of smooth flow of the water,” he ordered.

Murad Ali Shah asked the authorities, why water was not drained out from most parts of Karachi’s southern district.

He said the Urban Disaster Response Unit of the KMC did not appear to be working. He said water is still standing in the various parts of the district.

He ordered to step up the efforts to drain out the standing water and clean the area.

