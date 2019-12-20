Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah suggests weekly meetings of CCI

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday complained about the delay in summoning Council of Common Interests (CCI) and tabled suggestions for holding weekly meetings instead of organising it after every three months, ARY News reported.

Murad Ali Shah was addressing an event organised at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi for the participants of Senior Management Court (SMC). He congratulated successful students of SMC and distributed certificates among them.

The chief minister said that the country is going through a difficult time and economic issues are increasing day by day beside the existence of governance issues. He was of the view that the constitution has given authorities to bring the nation out of crisis through the voting power. He urged the government officers to play their role in the resolution of public issues.

Shah stressed ending differences between stakeholders of the country. He asked government employees to read behavioural regulations which will guide them to continue performing duties.

Read: CCI meeting to be held on Dec 11 cancelled

Murad added that he will request the federal government to not wait for three months and it should be summoned after one week to complete its agenda.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has scheduled CCI meeting on December 23 where I will apprise him regarding the provincial issues besides raising Sindh’s concerns over oil and gas resources. The Centre had deducted around Rs7 billion funds belonging to Sindh government in 2016. Whereas, a case is also pending for the permission of constructing power station at Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal. We will discuss all issues with the federal government in the upcoming CCI meeting.”

The chief minister said that CCI meetings should be held after every three months in accordance with the constitution but unfortunately, it was not organised for one year.

Comments

comments