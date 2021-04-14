Murad Ali Shah writes letter to PM over Sindh’s reservations on Census

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister in a letter to the Prime Minister has expressed the province’s reservations over the population census figures, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Sindh have reservations over approval of the population census results in the Council of Common Interest (CCI),” Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s letter to the Prime Minister read.

The chief minister in his letter demanded a new population census forthwith.

“Several millions of people in Sindh have not been counted in the population census,” held in year 2017.

“Sindh’s population has been over 60 million,” the chief minister said in the letter.

“In Census figures the average number of the members of a family in Sindh has been delineated five members,” the letter read.

Sindh’s chief minister also referred survey reports of the UNICEF and other international institutions with regard to the population of the province.

Murad Ali Shah had submitted his reservations and evidence in written in the session of the CCI, according to the letter.

The Council of Common Interest (CCI) on Monday approved the results of 2017 national population census with majority votes and decided to hold the new census by the end of 2021.

The meeting of the CCI was held here presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan and was attended by the chief ministers of all the provinces.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had voted against approval of the results of 2017 national population census, while the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan voted in favor of the approval.

