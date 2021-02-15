LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, ARY News reported.

The minister underwent a coronavirus diagnosis test yesterday, after feeling mild symptoms of the deadly virus. The report generated today, confirmed that Murad Raas is COVID-19 positive.

The minister has quarantined himself at the home and will look after the matters of his ministry from home.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded 26 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,333.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 26 more lives and 1,048 fresh infections were reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 564,077.

