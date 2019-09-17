ISLAMABAD: “Karachi has become a dumpsite, which needs to be recompensed,” said Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed during the National Assembly session on Tuesday.

Reacting to the statement of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, he lambasted “if we talk about the solution of Karachi issues, then they say the federation would not survive.” The federation has only said one thing that everyone should collectively pull Karachi out of the crisis, Saeed stressed.

Addressing the provincial assembly session yesterday, CM Murad Ali Shah had said “those intending to bring harm to Sindh would also bring harm to the federation.” He was referring to the formation of a strategic committee by Prime Minister Imran Khan, and an expected imposition of Article 149 by the center to immediately address the problems faced by the metropolis.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader asserted “the federation would survive but their politics would not.”

He said this is the message of the parliament that Pakistan was established to stay until the end of the world and “these people talk about the division of Sindh.” They will be divided and their politics will end too, Saeed added.

Taking an aim at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief, the minister said, during the recent monsoon rains, several people died of electrocution in Karachi, and Bilawal Bhutto gave a brainless statement over the incident, saying “too much rain brings too much water.” Such remarks were beyond one’s comprehension, Saeed said.

