ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed said incompetency of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Multan-Sukkur motorway project increased its cost and resulted in loss of more than 60 bn rupees to the national exchequer.

“Mega projects were initiated for kickbacks by the PML-N government,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Murad relayed that, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal signed a contract for the construction of the Multan-Sukkur motorway with the company of Javed Sadiq.

“Sadiq was placed as front man by PML-N to embezzle the funds of the project,” the minister said and added the government has subsequent proofs against him.

Upon, further investigation into the matter, the ministry came to know that the NAB has already taken the said case and we will provide evidence to the bureau, he maintained.

Read more: Murad Saeed claims seven PML-N leaders asked him for NRO

Terming the Multan-Sukkur motorway project as a first episode of the mega corruption cases in the ministry, he said a score of financial irregularities have been unearth.

The minister said next episode will include that how funds of billions of rupees were transferred to Larkana and Multan in tenure of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He said the ministry of communication has recovered 5.33 billion rupees in five month and vowed to recover the looted amount from the corrupt people.

Earlier it was revealed by the well-informed sources that the federal ministers will expose the mega corruption cases of the last tenure of the PML-N.

