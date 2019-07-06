ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday slammed the Sharif family for what he said attacking state institutions.

Reacting to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s news conference, he said she once again tried to waste the nation’s time.

Murad Saeed said Maryam should present any evidence to prove her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif innocent.

He said an audio clip of a conversation between PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and Saif-ur-Rehman with Justice (retired) Malik Muhammad Qayyam is available on social media.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership earlier today, the daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif, showed reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

“No evidence that a single penny has been shifted from Pakistan. No evidence of shifting any money by accused from Pakistan,” Maryam translated the judge Arshad Malik as saying from the video.

