ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed on Tuesday reacting over the press conference of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PTI govt was committed to recovering the looted money from corrupt elements, ARY News reported.

“Those who had promised to provide shelter, food and cloth (Ruti, Kapra and Makan) to masses are now campaigning against present government’s austerity drive,” he said in a statement.

He said that criminals want to derail democracy and parliament just to save their own corruption. The federal minister said that government would not allow parliament to become debating club of criminals.

“Parliament was made hostage at the time of Public Accounts Committee chairmanship,” he said, adding that opposition was non-serious from day one while taking part during the proceedings of parliament.

He said that government was committed over the decision of slashing the expenditures.

Bilawal demands NA Speaker to withdraw notification

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser for canceling the meetings of NA standing committee.

The PPP leader while addressing a press conference termed the decision an attack on parliament. He demanded the NA speaker to withdraw the notification of banning all NA standing committee meetings.

It must be noted that Asad Qaiser on Monday banned meetings of all the standing committee of the Lower House convened without the House being in the session in the name of the government’s austerity drive.

