Murad Saeed vows to take action against Maryam Nawaz for not paying toll tax

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed on Sunday vowed to take against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz for not paying toll tax at Motorway, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz who was en route to Mandi Bahauddin to address rally refused to pay toll tax motorway. A scuffle also broke out between workers of PML-N and motorway officials over not paying the toll.

According to motorway police, 80 more vehicles present in Maryam Nawaz’s caravan also passed the toll without tax following the footsteps of PML-N leader.

“We didn’t want to create chaos that’s why we let them go,” said motorway police official, adding that the search for the individuals involved in chaos has been started.

On the other hand, Murad Saeed expressing anger over the attitude of Maryam Nawaz said, “Now Maryam Nawaz has to pay the tax with a fine.”

He said that every citizen is equal before the law and we cannot differentiate between poor and rich. The minister added that he will send the bill with fine to Maryam Nawaz soon.

“The miscreants who took the law into their hands have been identified with the help of CCTV footage and action will be taken against them as per rules,” he added.

