Pakistan landed in grey-list due to oppostion: Murad Saeed

Minister of communications and postal services tweeted on Sunday that opposition has conditioned legislative activities that favour Pakistan to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) plus for themselves, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Murad Saeed took to twitter where he wrote that the efforts of opposition parties to get NRO Plus caused Pakistan to land in the grey list.

He added that India was conspiring against Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog to rate countries on their transparency and roles against terror financing, to render Pakistan in the “blacklist”.

ملکی مفاد کی قانون سازی کو این آر او پلس سے مشروط کرنے والی اپوزیشن کیوجہ سے پاکستان گرے لسٹ میں۔بھارت کی پاکستان کو بلیک لسٹ کرنے کی کوششیں اور سازشیں۔انشاءاللہ دشمن کی سازشوں کو شکست ہوگی — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) August 30, 2020

He said, “The opposition parties that conditioned legislation for Pakistani interests with their NRO plus, were the reason Pakistan landed in the grey list [of FATF].”

He further wrote, “India was putting efforts and conspiring against Pakistan to render it in the blacklist,” he, however, continued that god willing, the conspiracies shall fail.

Earlier on August 25, as well, he tweeted that there remained no doubt that the opposition meant only NRO Plus and not the interests of Pakistan.

کیا آج کے بعد بھی کسی کو شک رہے گا کہ اپوزیشن کا مقصد ملکی مفاد نہیں این آر او پلس ہے؟ — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) August 25, 2020

