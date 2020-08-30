Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan landed in grey-list due to oppostion: Murad Saeed

Murad Saeed
Paksitan landed in FATF greylist because oppostion wanted NRO

Minister of communications and postal services tweeted on Sunday that opposition has conditioned legislative activities that favour Pakistan to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) plus for themselves, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Murad Saeed took to twitter where he wrote that the efforts of opposition parties to get NRO Plus caused Pakistan to land in the grey list.

He added that India was conspiring against Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog to rate countries on their transparency and roles against terror financing, to render Pakistan in the “blacklist”.

He said, “The opposition parties that conditioned legislation for Pakistani interests with their NRO plus, were the reason Pakistan landed in the grey list [of FATF].”

He further wrote, “India was putting efforts and conspiring against Pakistan to render it in the blacklist,” he, however, continued that god willing, the conspiracies shall fail.

Earlier on August 25, as well, he tweeted that there remained no doubt that the opposition meant only NRO Plus and not the interests of Pakistan.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Drainage flaws, power outages add to miseries of rain-hit Karachi

Pakistan

PDMA issues alert of heavy rain in parts of Sindh including Karachi

Pakistan

Surveillance system upgraded on modern lines: Punjab CM

Pakistan

PM Imran wants ‘brave’ Kashmiris to draw inspiration from Karbala


ARY NEWS URDU