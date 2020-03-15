Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Murdered woman finally buried after over 100 years

Mamie Stuart murder buried after 100 years

A woman who was brutally murdered a century ago in 1919 has finally been buried after her remains lay undiscovered for 40 years then stored in a cupboard for another 60.

The 26-year-old woman, Mamie Stuart went missing in 1919 aged 26 and her death remained a mystery until her dismembered body was found in 1961 in an abandoned lead mine in Wales.

Mamie Stuart murder buried after 100 years

Ms Stuart remains were then stored in a cupboard at a Cardiff forensic laboratory for decades.

But Ms Stuart has finally been laid to rest after her great-niece Susie Oldnall tracked them down, Dailymail UK reported.

Mamie Stuart murder buried after 100 years
Susie Oldnall says she “feels much better” knowing that her great aunt has been laid to rest. BBC Photo

The slain lady was born in Sunderland and later moved to Wales after marrying a Welsh marine engineer, George Shotton, in 1918.

In 1919, Stuart went missing. Shotton was questioned but there was not enough evidence to charge him.

Mamie Stuart murder buried after 100 years
Mamie Stuart is now buried alongside her father James (pictured) and mother Jane. BBC Photo

In 1961, Ms Stuart’s bones and jewellery were discovered in the mineshaft. Her body had been cut into three parts.

Mrs Oldnall said: ‘She was murdered, cut up and put in a cave in the dark for 40 years, then for another 60 years she was in a cupboard, brought out every now and again, presumably to show to budding pathology students. I thought I’m not having this.’

Mamie Stuart murder buried after 100 years
The family are now buried in an unmarked grave in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery

Ms Stuart was buried beside her parents in a Sunderland cemetery.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

WATCH: Suspected car thief punched so hard he crashes into wall breaking off brick…

Lifestyle

Musicians give free online concerts to beat coronavirus

Offbeat

French fries spared from coronavirus lockdown

Offbeat

Italians sing out from balconies during coronavirus lockdown


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close