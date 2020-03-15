Murdered woman finally buried after over 100 years

A woman who was brutally murdered a century ago in 1919 has finally been buried after her remains lay undiscovered for 40 years then stored in a cupboard for another 60.

The 26-year-old woman, Mamie Stuart went missing in 1919 aged 26 and her death remained a mystery until her dismembered body was found in 1961 in an abandoned lead mine in Wales.

Ms Stuart remains were then stored in a cupboard at a Cardiff forensic laboratory for decades.

But Ms Stuart has finally been laid to rest after her great-niece Susie Oldnall tracked them down, Dailymail UK reported.

The slain lady was born in Sunderland and later moved to Wales after marrying a Welsh marine engineer, George Shotton, in 1918.

In 1919, Stuart went missing. Shotton was questioned but there was not enough evidence to charge him.

In 1961, Ms Stuart’s bones and jewellery were discovered in the mineshaft. Her body had been cut into three parts.

Mrs Oldnall said: ‘She was murdered, cut up and put in a cave in the dark for 40 years, then for another 60 years she was in a cupboard, brought out every now and again, presumably to show to budding pathology students. I thought I’m not having this.’

Ms Stuart was buried beside her parents in a Sunderland cemetery.

