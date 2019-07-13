Mureed Abbas murder suspect quizzed in hospital

KARACHI: Atif Zaman, the suspect who had shot dead TV anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat earlier this week, was quizzed by investigators for the second time in a hospital where he has been undergoing treatment, ARY News reported.

SSP Investigation South Tariq Dharejo said the suspect was not confronted with harsh questions owing to his health condition.

A special probe team, tasked to carry out in-depth investigaiton into the matter from all possible angles, has been zeroing in on the murder at present, he said, adding thus far statements of 15 people linked with the case have been recorded.

The people whose statements were recorded include eyewitnesses, the people employed by Atif and his driver.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal himself quizzed the accused in the hospital.

On July 9, Atif gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbasi, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Clifton and is now said to be recuperating from his bullet injuries.

Previously, the police had recorded his statement after he gained consciousness at the hospital.

Comments

comments