Mureed Abbas murder suspect’s driver dies in hospital

KARACHI: The driver of TV anchor Mureed Abbas’ alleged murderer Atif Zaman died in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Friday, reported ARY News.

Nadeem, a key eyewitness to the double murder, had attempted suicide last week owing to continuous interrogation by investigators about the case.

He was brought to the JPMC for treatment.

According to JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemi Jamali, he was put on a ventilator this week after his health condition deteriorated.

On July 9, suspect Atif gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbasi, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Clifton and is now said to be recuperating from his bullet injuries.

Atif Zaman had earlier on July 23 refused to give a confessional statement before the judicial magistrate.

Police presented the suspect before the court after he expressed a desire to voluntarily confess to the crime.

Zaman was brought to the court in an ambulance. The District South Judicial Magistrate V went over to the ambulance and questioned Atif Zaman if he was under pressure to record the confessional statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The suspect, having second thought, refused to give a confessional statement and said he wanted to contest the charges.

