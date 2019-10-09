KARACHI: A police officer working on Mureed Abbas murder case sustained serious injuries here in a targeted attack, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sub Inspector Ghous Alam was seriously injured in a gun attack in Brigade police station jurisdiction in Karachi this morning. He was shifted to city’s Jinnah Hospital for medical attendance.

Ghous Alam had arrested Adil Zaman, a key accused of the high profile twin murder case of television anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat, three hours before the attack.

Four gunmen on two motorbikes opened fire at him when his car stopped at a traffic signal in Khudadad Colony, SSP Investigation told the media. One of the bullets hit his jawbone in the firing, SSP said.

According to reports, sub inspector Ghous Alam is posted at investigation department of the South Zone police and was working on scores of major cases.

I.G. Police Sindh Kaleem Imam while taking notice of the attack on sub inspector Ghous Alam has directed the SSP East to submit details of the incident.

He also ordered constitution of a police team for arrest of the attackers and collecting evidence from the crime scene.

The police chief also directed for providing best medical treatment to the injured police officer.

