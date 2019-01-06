Video Murree, Abbottabad receive heavy snowfall Web Desk On Jan 6, 2019 Last updated Jan 6, 2019 According to details, Abbottabad and Murree received heavy snowfall, which caused the breath-taking beautiful valleys of the city to be covered in snow. Owing to the heavy snowfall, roads were blocked. A Pakistani man takes pictures of his spouse during a snowfall in Murree, some 65 km north of Islamabad – PC: AFP Pakistani tourists sit over a car as they cross a street covered with snow during a snowfall in Murree, some 65 km north of Islamabad. PC: AFP Pakistani vendors heat up around a fire next to their fish stall during a snowfall in Murree, some 65 km north of Islamabad. PC: AFP A Pakistani man walks past gas cylinders covered with snow during a snowfall in Murree, some 65 km north of Islamabad. PC: AFP A Pakistani man removes snow beside his shop during a snowfall in Murree, some 65 km north of Islamabad. PC: AFP Pakistani residents walk during a snowfall in Murree, some 65 km north of Islamabad. PC: AFP A Pakistani man makes a wood fire outside his workshop during a snowfall in Murree, some 65 km north of Islamabad. PC: AFP Comments comments