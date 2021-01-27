KARACHI: Provincial Adviser for Law Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the MQM and the GDA have endorsed recommendations for approval of the population census results against their avowed stance.

Wahab, in a statement said that both parties despite their stance against census figures conceded results in the federal cabinet committee, which endorsed the population census. Though, the committee recognized that the census was not conducted properly, Wahab said.

He said Sindh’s chief minister would have objected over the census results in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) session, which was scheduled today, but it has now been postponed.

The chief minister will present the case of Sindh over the issue in the CCI meeting, he stated.

He claimed that the federal government was trying to get approval of disputed results of the population census.

Wahab said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Ameen ul Haq, also a member of the cabinet committee, had accepted census results with reservations.

However, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) failed to present its stance over the census results, though Fehmida Mirza, a federal minister from GDA, was also member of the cabinet committee that endorsed the population census results, provincial adviser said.

“The GDA and the MQM have surrendered to the federal government but the People’s Party will continue to present its objections over the population census figures”, he added.

