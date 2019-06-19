KARACHI: Adviser to Sindh’s Chief Minister on Information, Murtaza Wahab, alleged on Wednesday that the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Ghotki has turned the by-election ‘controversial’, ARY News reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced to hold by-polls in Ghotki’s NA-205 constituency on July 18 after the death of Sardar Ali Mohammad Mahar, who served as the federal minister for narcotics control.

Murtaza Wahab, while talking to media, urged that politics should not be made on the events of felicity and grief.

The provincial adviser launched sharp criticism over PM Khan’s visit to Ghotki to offer condolence over the demise of his cabinet member and the former chief minister Sindh Ali Mohammad Mahar.

“Imran Khan has left the most important post-budget session for Ghotki’s visit where a by-election is going to be held. The premier has violated the regulations of the Election Commission,” said Wahab.

He was of the view that the premier attempted to influence the by-election process and demanded ECP authorities to take immediate action and ensure implementation of elections’ conduct.

Earlier in the day, PM Khan offered condolence with the heirs of Ali Mohammad Mahar and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. Later on, he will attend a lunch at Gohar Palace by Ali Gohar Mahar.

He was accompanied by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Ministers Fehmida Mirza Muhammad Mian Soomro and MNA Ghaus Bakhsh Mahar.

Sources further relayed, the prime minister will also meet the party and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders during his visit.

