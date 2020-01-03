ISLAMABAD: A special anti-narcotics on Friday adjourned ephedrine case hearing against Ali Musa Gilani, son of former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Shahbuddin and others till January 17.

The case was heard by the duty judge of the court Wajid Ali.

The lawyers of the accused, at the outset of the hearing, presented exemption from the court’s appearance from today’s hearing, which was accepted by the court.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till January 17.

According to the ANF, the accused allegedly allocated 6,500kg and 2,500kg of ephedrine to Berlex Lab International, Multan, and Danas Pharma (Pvt) Ltd, Islamabad, respectively, in 2010-11 for export to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Read more: LHC suspends Hanif Abbasi’s sentence in ephedrine quota case

Meanwhile, 20 other companies were waiting for allocation of a 5,710kg quota.

The accused managed to convert the allotment of drugs intended for export into local use with the help of health ministry staff and under alleged political pressure from Ali Musa Gilani and Mian Abdul Sattar.

The allocation amounts were in violation of a UN convention that set the export quota for Iraq at 3,000kg and Afghanistan at 50kg.

Comments

comments