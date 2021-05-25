QUETTA: An accountability court on Tuesday awarded jail term of 10 years to Balochistan’s former secretary finance Mushtaq Raisani in mega corruption case, ARY News reported.

The court also ordered confiscation of the properties of former secretary finance Mushtaq Raisani.

The court handed 26 months sentence to co-accused and former provincial adviser of finance Mir Khalid Langove in the corruption case.

The court acquitted former secretaries local government Faisal Jamal and Hafiz Abdul Basit, who had been nominated in the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the accused in year 2016.

Balochistan’s former secretary finance was charged of committing corruption of staggering 2.24 billion rupees in the national exchequer.

Accountability Court-I Judge Munawar Shahwani heard the mega corruption case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) personnel on May 6, 2016 recovered a ‘treasure’ of local and foreign currency and gold from the residence of the then finance secretary Balochistan, Mushtaq Raisani.

NAB officials raided the house of Mushtaq Raisani and recovered bundles of notes in local and foreign currency worth Rs 630 million. The bundles of notes – from Pakistani rupee to US dollar – were stashed in large bags, cardboard and plastic boxes.

The corruption treasure also included prize bonds and a bulk of gold. The amount recovered was so huge that the officials had to bring in counting machines after they became tired of counting the currency notes by hand.

Mushtaq Raisani was accused of embezzlement of billions of rupees from the national exchequer and misuse of authority.

