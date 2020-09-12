A disturbing video has emerged of a Chicago police officer shooting and injuring a teenaged student with his personal assault rifle as he chases a bank robber into a music school.

The incident occurred last year on November 19 when Rylan Wilder, who was working as an intern at the Chicago music school Upbeat Music and Arts, was shot in the elbow and abdomen by a Des Plaines, Illinois, police officer.

Video from inside the school was released to a news outlet by the attorney representing Wilder’s family. It shows an unnamed uniformed officer storming into the music school in hot pursuit of an armed man suspected to robbing a bank in Des Plaines and carjacking a gateway car that day.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cop is seen brandishing his personal assault-style rifle. As the robber runs toward the back of the rehearsal room line with pianos, he crosses paths with Wilder, who tries to seek refuge in a side room.

The officer opens fire at the fleeing suspect and apparently strikes Wilder, who ducks into the adjoining room clutching his severely injured elbow as students and a teacher there take cover and shut the door.

The suspected robber, identified as Christopher Willis, was shot in the head and killed at the scene.

Willis and an accomplice, Maurice Murphy, carried out an armed bank robbery in Des Plaines, stealing more than $15,000.

“The bullet that went through his arm blew away muscle and arteries and veins,” lawyer Timothy Cavanaugh had said. He has undergone 14 surgeries to repair extensive damage to his arm and abdomen.

However, he still cannot play instruments as he did before the shooting despite doing physical therapy four hours a day.

Wilder and his parents, Lucia Morales and Tom Wilder, said no one from the Des Plaines Police Department has reached out to them to apologise for what happened.

Comments

comments