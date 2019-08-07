240 million Muslims in India are looking towards Pakistan, says Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad predicted that now India can attack Azad Kashmir, saying “I can foresee a war on borders within three to six months.”

Addressing a joint session of the parliament on Wednesday, Rasheed said 240 million Muslims in India are looking towards Pakistan.

Putting forth his anticipation about a Pak-Ind war, the minister ruled out the use of nuclear weapons owing to the presence of 240 million Muslims in India.

“I think, the Pakistan army chief will go to China now,” as there was also unrest in Ladakh which is linked with China, he said.

India brought the pattern of Israel, the minister stated referring to the annexation of occupied Kashmir. “Modi created the same scenario as that of Israel [in Palestine].”

Rasheed cautioned that “No one dares to underestimate Kashmiris. The history is going to make a decision when Kashmir will have a new struggle of freedom.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned India over its illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir and made it clear that Pakistan will raise the issue at every forum.

India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution on Monday. It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

