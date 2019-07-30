Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Mustafa Kamal apologises to NAB

Mustafa Kamal census

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal tendered an apology to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over making inappropriate remarks against the corruption watchdog.

The PSP chief in a statement said he apologises to the bureau if his comments hurt the institution and its officers.

His apology follows on the heels of NAB’s decision to take legal action against him.

In a statement earlier today, the bureau announced to approach court against Mustafa Kamal, saying he needs to tender an apology over his remarks regarding the institution or else it would take him to a court.

It said NAB is a national institution working towards eliminating corruption from the country.

The bureau asked the former mayor of Karachi to utilise his energies in defending himself in graft references filed against him instead of using inappropriate language against NAB and its officers.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Six more infants fall prey to malnutrition in Tharparkar

Pakistan

FM discusses Indian atrocities in held Kashmir with European Parliamentarians

Pakistan

Three Indian soldiers killed in retaliation by Pak Army across LoC: ISPR

Pakistan

Federal cabinet decides to pay compensation to rain victims in Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close