Mustafa Kamal apologises to NAB

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal tendered an apology to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over making inappropriate remarks against the corruption watchdog.

The PSP chief in a statement said he apologises to the bureau if his comments hurt the institution and its officers.

His apology follows on the heels of NAB’s decision to take legal action against him.

In a statement earlier today, the bureau announced to approach court against Mustafa Kamal, saying he needs to tender an apology over his remarks regarding the institution or else it would take him to a court.

It said NAB is a national institution working towards eliminating corruption from the country.

The bureau asked the former mayor of Karachi to utilise his energies in defending himself in graft references filed against him instead of using inappropriate language against NAB and its officers.

