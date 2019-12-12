Mustafa Kamal urges MQM-P fed cabinet members to rectify Karachi census issues

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) rather than raising hue and cry over census discrepancies in Karachi, should resolve it as their two members are part of the federal cabinet, ARY NEWS reported.

“Two MQM-P lawmakers Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Farogh Naseem sit alongside prime minister in the cabinet meetings and should resolve this issue rather than blaming others,” he said while addressing the party activists in Hyderabad.

The PSP chief said that if MQM-P, that is part of the federal coalition government, would rectify these discrepancies then they would raise banners thanking them in nook and corner of the metropolitan.

Kamal said that the MQM-P blames provincial government for depriving them of municipal powers through the local government bills introduced in the provincial assembly. “Instead, it was MQM-P that handed over these powers in 2013,” the PSP chief claimed.

Read More: Court declares land allotment petition against PSP chief maintainable

On November 20, the Federal Coordination Committee (FCC) formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the MQM-P delegation that all steps will be taken to resolve their reservations.

“The government is committed to the development of Karachi and all steps will be taken to alley the reservations of MQM and other stakeholders on federal development schemes in Sindh with focus on Karachi Package,” said Federal Coordination Committee.

A meeting of the Federal Coordination Committee was held today (Wednesday) at the PM office to discuss coalition matters with MQM and issues related to the development of Sindh especially Karachi.

The meeting also held a discussion on the coalition matters and the 13 points agenda of MQM and decided to fast track the implementation on all points.

The meeting was attended by members of the Coordination Committee including Defence Minister Pervez Khattak , Advisor to PM on Establishment, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab and Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The MQM delegation comprised Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Amir Khan and Syed Aminul Haq.

Comments

comments