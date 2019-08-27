KARACHI: Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar removes Mustafa Kamal as project director for garbage disposal, a day after levying him with the responsibility of cleaning up the metropolis in 90 days.

Fulfilling Mustafa Kamal’s demand, Karachi Mayor, Waseem Akhtar had appointed the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman as project director for 90 days for the proper disposal of garbage from the metropolis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After days of a war of words between the present and former mayors of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar threw the ball in Mustafa Kamal’s court given the fact of the mounting pressure of the PSP chairman’s claims for cleaning the metropolis within 90 days.

An official notification had also been released from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) yesterday which stated the appointment of Syed Mustafa Kamal as ‘Project Director of Garbage on voluntary basis’ with immediate effect.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman and Mustafa Kamal on Monday (yesterday) accepted the challenge of Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar to remove garbage of the metropolis within 90 days.

Mustafa Kamal, while addressing an emergency press conference in Karachi after being appointed as project director for the disposal of garbage, claimed the time has arrived for sending union council (UC) nazims home and those who belong to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

